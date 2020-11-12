Login
Chinese churches shut down or repurposed into factories, propaganda centers

'The government is eradicating' places of worship

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2020 at 11:31am
CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The Chinese Communist Party is taking drastic action against church venues in order to prevent Christians from meeting and holding services.

According to Bitter Winter, a magazine on religious freedom and human rights in China, local governments have called for the demolishing or the repurposing of churches into entertainment venues, factories, as well as propaganda centers for the CCP.

Over 70 Protestant venues were shut down in 2019 in Jiangsu Province's prefecture-level cities of Lianyungang and Suqian.

Read the full story ›

