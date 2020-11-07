SECTIONS
Chinese Coast Guard to be allowed to fire on foreign vessels

Move seems aimed at Japan's occupation of disputed islands

Published November 7, 2020 at 6:12pm
(ASAHI SHIMBUN) China's Coast Guard will be empowered to fire on foreign vessels that intrude into territorial waters under sweeping changes announced by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

The NPC posted draft legislation online Nov. 4 that for the first time establishes a Coast Guard law clearly laying out the duties and powers of the entity charged with protecting China's waters.

The Chinese Coast Guard would have authority to investigate and seize foreign ships and use weapons under certain conditions.

