Post-pandemic restaurants: The new look

(NEWS NATION NOW) – Chipotle is opening what it's calling a "digital-only" restaurant to reflect changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says about half of its sales came through its website and app in the third quarter, so this new-concept store will reflect that major business shift.

The restaurant won't have a dining room and employees won't take orders. Instead, customers will order through an app and pick it up – or meals will be given to drivers to make deliveries.

