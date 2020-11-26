Login
SECTIONS
Faith Health WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE
P Share Print

Christian bookstore forced to close, police arrest customers amid lockdown

'40 to 50 people' inside the shop

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2020 at 9:39pm
P Share Print

(CBN NEWS) -- Police in England have launched a COVID crackdown against a Christian bookstore and tea room, arresting two men for attending a gathering despite lockdown restrictions.

According to the BBC, the incident occurred on Nov. 14 at the Mustard Seed in Gedling, Nottingham.

Officers detained the men and fined them the equivalent of $267 after they refused to provide details about themselves following reports that "40 to 50 people" were inside the shop.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×