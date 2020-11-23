Login
Church brings in the homeless, 2 people stabbed and killed

'The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2020 at 2:45pm
SAN JOSE — Two people were killed and three people wounded Sunday night in a stabbing spree at Grace Baptist Church, downtown near the San Jose State University campus.

Monday morning San Jose police announced a suspect — a man — was in custody.

A man and a woman were killed; the three men we’re listed in serious but stable condition are are expected to survive, according to police. All five people were associated with a homeless shelter at the church, a police source said.

