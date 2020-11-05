Cities where people spend highest, lowest share of income on rent

(ZEROHEDGE) – Even as apartment rents in Manhattan and San Francisco plunge for the first time in more than 10 years, millions of American millennials, burdened by debt, blinded by poor financial literacy and preoccupied with booking that first post-pandemic vacation still can't ever imagine owning a home.

As for what the future holds, many would greet it with a genuine shrug: having children and buying homes is now something people – or, at least, men – do in their 40. As millennials postpone adulthood to focus on paying down their student debt, 30 has become the new 20, and while some might be tempted by the favorable market conditions, signing a lease on that spacious (for New York) Manhattan pad might not be the smartest move, from a fiscal standpoint.

Budget-conscious renters looking to take advantage of their newfound 'WFH'-inspired flexibility might do well to consult this latest study from Hire a Helper, which explores the cities with the highest share of renters' income going toward rent.

