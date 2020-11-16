Login
CNN's Jake Tapper: 'Christmas is probably not gonna be possible' this year

Large indoor gatherings are discouraged in the battle against coronavirus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 15, 2020 at 9:01pm
(FOX NEWS) -- CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper suggested during a Sunday interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci that Christmas is "probably not gonna be possible" this year as medical experts warn of COVID-19 spikes caused by widespread indoor holiday gatherings.

Case numbers for COVID-19 continue to rise in several states across the country, tampering the hopes of millions of Americans seeking to restore a sense of normality with the upcoming holidays.

Dr. Fauci, who serves as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that even with widespread distribution of a vaccine, the public "can’t abandon fundamental public health measures," specifically social distancing and mask-wearing.

Read the full story ›

