College may ax science, economics majors, but keep gender, ethnic studies

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Guilford College President Carol Moore has offered a plan that would cut majors in areas such as chemistry, physics, political science and economics, while retaining majors in social sciences like gender and sexuality studies and African and African American Studies, according to a statement released by the school last Friday.

The plan, which has been submitted to the school's board of trustees, will include 15 tenured professors being let go from the school, as well as five other faculty members. Moore said the cuts are necessary to close a $7 million budget gap, but it has led to a backlash by students and alumni.

Moore told The College Fix that the cuts were necessary due to 12 years of declining enrollment and because COVID "strained already strained budgets."

