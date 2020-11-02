SECTIONS
College provides space for white students to learn how they oppress nonwhites

Nonwhite students get 'healing' space instead

Published November 2, 2020
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- In an effort to combat systemic racism, Brandeis University’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion division is setting aside spaces exclusively for white students.

The catch? They will partake in anti-racist trainings.

Guided by a white staffer, Caucasian students who choose to participate will undergo a six-week training covering all things race so they can “come to a deeper understanding about how whiteness moves,” according to the DEI office’s website. The training is in addition to their regular course load.

