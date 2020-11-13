Login
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
College 'surprised' to find most students aren't racist

Researchers expected to find high degree of discrimination

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2020 at 5:33pm
(CAMPUS REFORM) – The University of Wisconsin-Madison discovered – to its surprise – that most of its students are not discriminatory.

UW psychology professor Markus Brauer, who led the study, said that students from marginalized backgrounds "are very frequently the target of discrimination or offensive comments." To test students' habits around inclusivity, Brauer and his team hired actors over the course of several years to represent students from marginalized backgrounds – Black, Asian American, and Muslim, as well as a male who wore a "gay pride" shirt – to participate in behaviors that could elicit discrimination from other students.

The researchers, who expected to find a high degree of discrimination, found that the vast majority of students treat students from different backgrounds equally well.

