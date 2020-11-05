Communist-linked prof: GOP 'starting to seem like' a 'terrorist organization'

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Joel Wendland-Liu, an associate professor of Integrative, Religious, and Intercultural Studies at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, says the Republican Party is "starting to seem like" a "terrorist organization."

In an Oct. 9 tweet, Wendland-Liu tweeted, “Is the Republican Party a terrorist organization? Starting to seem like it ... especially since so few of them are actually denouncing right-wing terrorists right now who are openly supporting Trump."

Wendland-Liu follows multiple Communist Party accounts, many of which describe themselves as Marxist/Lenist organizations. Wendland-Liu has also retweeted the Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party propaganda outlet, and the official Communist Party USA account

