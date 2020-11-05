SECTIONS
Companies join exodus to suburbs as cities transform into 'ghost towns'

Cite violent crime, homelessness, rising taxes, high cost of living

Published November 5, 2020
(ZEROHEDGE) – People and companies are leaving American cities in droves. An urban exodus could persist for a couple of years as the virus pandemic and resulting socio-economic implosion has exacerbated quality of life problems – violent crime, homelessness, rising taxes, and high cost of living – those were some of the reasons, even before the pandemic, forcing city dwellers to rural communities.

We've presented enough evidence of city dwellers fleeing for the exits, some of which was due to the virus pandemic unleashing a technological wave of remote working, allowing these folks to work anywhere with an internet connection.

So what about firms? Are they also running for the exits?

Companies join exodus to suburbs as cities transform into 'ghost towns'
