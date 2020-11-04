SECTIONS
Computer-science department offers new class on race and gender

College bumped it up to fall semester because of George Floyd's death

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2020 at 2:52pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Duke University this fall semester is offering a new class to its students titled: “Race, Gender, Class, & Computing.”

The course “explores the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) challenges in computing,” according to the Computer Science department’s website. It will do so “through an introduction to and analysis of various social constructs and their impact on not only computing departments and organizations,” according to the course description.

The class is taught by Nicki Washington, a new instructor in the department. Washington designed the course, according to the department.

