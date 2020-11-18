Conservative law prof expects to be fired for pro-Trump tweets

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A pro-Trump professor at the University of Miami Law School said he expects school officials to fire him for his social media comments in support of President Donald Trump and his other comments on the 2020 presidential election.

Dan Ravicher, a law professor at the private university, recently came under fire for his tweets leading up to Election Day as well as his tweets in the subsequent days. Ravicher warned of potential protests if Trump won re-election and he also made comments about the voting patterns of African-American and Latino voters.

Now, Ravicher said that he believes he will be fired soon by the university.

