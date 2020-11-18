Login
SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

Conservative law prof expects to be fired for pro-Trump tweets

Says his boss told him to apologize or he won't have his contract renewed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 18, 2020 at 3:07pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A pro-Trump professor at the University of Miami Law School said he expects school officials to fire him for his social media comments in support of President Donald Trump and his other comments on the 2020 presidential election.

Dan Ravicher, a law professor at the private university, recently came under fire for his tweets leading up to Election Day as well as his tweets in the subsequent days. Ravicher warned of potential protests if Trump won re-election and he also made comments about the voting patterns of African-American and Latino voters.

Now, Ravicher said that he believes he will be fired soon by the university.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×