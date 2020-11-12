Conservative students rally to defend college's Lincoln statue, campus police

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The College Republicans at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have launched a petition in opposition to the school's student government passing legislation that calls for the removal of the famous Abraham Lincoln statue from campus.

The Associated Students of Madison legislation labels the Abraham Lincoln statue that sits atop of campus a "remnant of the school's history of white supremacy." In addition to calling for the removal of the Lincoln statue, the Associated Students of Madison passed a vote of no confidence in the University of Wisconsin Police Department.

The petition takes a stand against both actions, stating: "The UW-Madison student government has publicly called to abolish the University of Wisconsin Police Department and to tear down the iconic statue of Abraham Lincoln on Bascom Hill. They don't speak for all of us."

