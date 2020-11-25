Conservatives prepare to battle Biden's pro-abortion agenda

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Social conservatives are girding themselves for battle with President-elect Joe Biden on abortion, religious liberty, and other issues in which they found an unlikely ally in President Trump for the last four years.

The first course of action, unless something major and unexpected changes in Trump’s legal battle to contest the election: fight to maintain Republican control of the Senate through the two Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

“We right away shifted from the presidential race when we knew there was nothing more we could do and moved to Georgia as the backstop against every bad thing a Biden administration and the House want to cook up,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion group the Susan B. Anthony List.

