Cooking skills make dramatic improvement in 2020

More than 40% think they're ready to compete on MasterChef

WND News Services
Published November 13, 2020 at 8:03pm
(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) – More than 40% of Americans think their cooking skills have improved so much during the pandemic that they could now compete on TV's "MasterChef," according to a new survey.

More than six in 10 Americans said their cooking skills have improved since the beginning of the pandemic, and a new survey of 2,000 Americans revealed insights on how cooking has become a bigger part of people's lives since the pandemic began.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Certified Piedmontese, the poll examined how the pandemic has proven a kitchen confidence booster for many Americans, and how they plan to continue this culinary momentum in the new year and beyond.

