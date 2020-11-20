Cops under fire: 43 protests since June at colleges nationwide target campus police

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – At colleges and universities across the nation over the last six months student activists have made demands that campus police be either disarmed, disbanded or defunded – among other measures – in a wave of anti-police sentiment that has swept the country in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

A College Fix analysis of news articles, social media posts and other online documentation found that there have been at least 43 such efforts through protests, petitions and other measures since June.

Most of these undertakings took place in June, with 13 protests, as well as in October, which saw 10, and July, which had 11. In August, there were five and in September there were four.

