After Trump wins Florida, liberals post video of Sunshine State exploding

Supporters of the party of tolerance and open-mindedness once again showed that they're almost anything but.

Shortly after many outlets had called that President Donald Trump picked up a key win in battleground state Florida, it didn't take long for the left to throw a temper tantrum.

The satirical news show "The Daily Show" used its Twitter account to basically advocate for the eradication of the Sunshine State.

Do we have this technology yet? pic.twitter.com/jjqKemqFtO — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 4, 2020

How that tweet doesn't violate Twitter's rules against "glorifying violence" is anyone's guess.

Ironically, those who accuse the president and his supporters of being racist hewed astoundingly close to racism to condemn the heavy Cuban-American vote that likely helped propel Trump to a win in Florida.

Cubans said “I no Latino, I white” — Speak Out! (@Vincredible__) November 4, 2020

the kkkubans came out in full force — giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) November 4, 2020

I am here to announce that the latinx community no longer claims cubans. pic.twitter.com/ClPuLZQbUy — ً (@jimincrave) November 4, 2020

Leftists who weren't trying to channel their inner racists showed a remarkable lack of understanding of why Trump resonates the way he does with his supporters.

Can someone explain why people who hated a Cuban dictator would vote for an American one? — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) November 4, 2020

Cubans in Florida are so embarrassing. Do y’all not see how Trump treats the Hispanic community??? — Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) November 4, 2020

To answer Mr. Jollett first, people who hated Fidel Castro can vote for Donald Trump because the latter literally is not a dictator. Trump was democratically elected, which, the last I checked, is not how most dictators rise to power.

Another big factor: The president stands in stark opposition to the Marxist ideology that Castro embraced -- an ideology that led so many Cubans to flee to Florida.

For Ms. Fyre, perhaps she should brush up on the ways that Trump had made an earnest and successful attempt to connect with the Latino voters.

Best Song of 2020#LatinosForTrump pic.twitter.com/20ffsHp9it — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 3, 2020

Trump treats the "Hispanic community," and all Americans, as smart and independent-thinking adults. That's a stark contrast from Democrats who want to think and decide things for their constituents.

That's really all there is to that.

