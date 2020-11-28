'Decolonization' activists vandalize monuments in 4 states over Thanksgiving

(THE BLAZE) – Monuments were vandalized in four U.S. states over the Thanksgiving holiday, and several were marked with graffiti referring to the LANDBACK campaign for "decolonization" that seeks to return lands to indigenous people.

In one city, businesses were also targeted and covered in anti-Thanksgiving, anti-capitalist messages.

A statue of President Abraham Lincoln was splashed with red paint in a park in Spokane, Washington, while in Minneapolis, a statue of President George Washington was toppled.

Read the full story ›