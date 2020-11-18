Dem arrested for threatening to kill Republicans

(FOX NEWS) -- A registered Democrat in Florida was arrested Saturday for allegedly threatening on social media to shoot Republican politicians Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

"DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shot them,” Karen Jones, 55, allegedly wrote on Twitter last week.

Palm Beach County sheriff deputies responded to Jones' home in Lantana Saturday and arrested her on three counts of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Read the full story ›