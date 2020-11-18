Login
SECTIONS
Politics
P Share Print

Dem arrested for threatening to kill Republicans

Went online to target DeSantis, Rick Scott, Marco Rubio

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 18, 2020 at 9:14am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- A registered Democrat in Florida was arrested Saturday for allegedly threatening on social media to shoot Republican politicians Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

"DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shot them,” Karen Jones, 55, allegedly wrote on Twitter last week.

Palm Beach County sheriff deputies responded to Jones' home in Lantana Saturday and arrested her on three counts of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×