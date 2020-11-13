Login
Dem senators warned of potential 'vote switching' by Dominion voting machines

Caution came long prior to 2020 election

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2020 at 6:00pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Four congressional Democrats sent a letter to the owners of Dominion Voting Systems and cited several problems that "threaten the integrity of our elections," including "vote switching."

In a December 2019 letter to Dominion Voting Systems, which has been mired in controversy after a human error involving its machines in Antrim County, Michigan, resulted in incorrect counts, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Amy Klobuchar and congressman Mark Pocan warned about reports of machines "switching votes," "undisclosed vulnerabilities," and "improbable" results that "threaten the integrity of our elections."

