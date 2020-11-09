SECTIONS
Democrat who admitted to 'revenge porn,' wins House state race

Newspaper editorial board said he 'shouldn't be allowed anywhere near the Legislature'

Published November 9, 2020 at 1:47pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Kansas Democrat Aaron Coleman, 20, who has admitted to being abusive to his ex-girlfriend in 2019 and perpetrating a "revenge porn" incident when he was in middle school, was elected to the state legislature this year despite the efforts of the Kansas Democratic Party.

"Coleman shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the Legislature – or the governor," the Kansas City Star Editorial Board wrote on Friday. The board was referencing a tweet from last week in which Coleman said he could "call out a hit" on Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat.

“I’m not doing any press right now. I’m focused on getting to work for the voters of District 37," Coleman told Fox News in an email on Monday.

