Democratic lockdown governors 'fully prepared to put people in jail'

Democratic governors by nature are big-government, take-control, tell-the-populace-how-to-act politicians.

And Rush Limbaugh is warning residents in their states to beware amid reports of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

His comments came after a listener suggested it's time to "get rid of the stupid mask mandates … get back to hugging each other and shaking hands. Let's go back to church … Let's just take our country back."

"I feel duty-bound to warn you," Limbaugh said, that some Democratic governors "are fully prepared to put people in jail if they violate these edicts."

He cited some of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's rules: "You can only have a certain number of people over for Thanksgiving, gotta wear a mask the whole damn time you’re inside except when you’re eating and you gotta put ’em back on soon as you’re finished eating. You can only have certain family members over. It’s restrictive as it can be. And it’s an attempt to shut down Thanksgiving. Christmas is gonna be the same way.

"So if you’re gonna advocate 'screw that, we’re gonna go where we want. We’re gonna go to church, we’re going to not wear the masks that they mandate,' just be informed, be aware that some of these Democrat governors will have no — this babe in Michigan, this governor, I mean, they’ll have no compunction whatsoever about putting people in jail or threatening to. They are feeling the power," Limbaugh said.

His reference was to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has seen some of edicts ruled unconstitutional by the courts.

"I mean, these states, ladies and gentlemen, are a teachable moment. They are a microcosm of who today’s Democrat liberals are. Take your pick. Gavin Newsom, J.B. Pritzker in Illinois, Andrew Cuomo in New York," he said. "… They are showing you what life for the whole country will be about if they acquire that kind of power. Their states are still shut down, and they’re threatening extended shutdowns, lockdowns and what have you. They’re threatening all of the social restrictions that already exist. They’re threatening a continuation. Many, many teachable moments out there."

Some of Newsom's orders also were disallowed by the courts.