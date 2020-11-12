The Democrats' predictable voter fraud defense playbook

We all knew the aftermath of the 2020 general election was going to be chaotic. Democrats designed it that way. New ways to vote, Election Day extended out for months in some places, counting of late ballots and patchworks of different enforcement of voting rules has turned the straightforward process of casting a ballot into a chaotic storm of confusion ripe for fraud. So much so that businesses boarded up their storefronts in preparation for post-election rioting that never materialized. At least not yet.

Significant fraud was predicted by many as a result of the unprecedented mass-mailing of ballots to millions of people through the postal service and the potential loss, theft or destruction that entailed, not to mention the virtual impossibility of resolving these inevitable problems. Numerous reports of ballots mailed to dead people or residents who had moved, multiple ballots to the same person, ballots coded on the envelope with the recipient's party affiliation, postal worker destruction of ballots and other problems set the stage for chaos well before Election Day. Ironically, the Centers for Disease Control announced the day before the election that breaking quarantine was acceptable for people going to polling places to vote. The entire reason behind the mail-in ballot madness – that COVID-19 made in-person voting too dangerous – was declared not to be a problem, after all.

What can we expect in the next few weeks? Democrats have repeatedly used the same playbook for creating their narrative around every issue during President Trump's first term. It involves never-ending protests of outrage as they backpedal through an issue, like a liar who repeatedly changes his story as he finds out what the other person already knows. These are the steps we should expect from the left as evidence is revealed in court documents over the next few weeks.

The first protest from the left is complete dismissal. "That's crazy! Trump is a lunatic for suggesting such a thing!" We saw this immediately after the 2016 election when Trump revealed the Obama administration spied on his campaign. The howls of mocking laughter and media condemnation were the basis for calls from the left to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment because Donald Trump was detached from reality for even making such a suggestion. Liberals began their attacks on the president's coronavirus response in the same way when he announced restrictions on travel from China. Democrats and media accused President Trump of racism, paranoia and unjustifiably stoking panic over something that was not a problem. Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Bill DeBlasio made a spectacle of going to Chinatown, encouraging people to go to large gatherings and dismissing President Trump as crazy for suggesting COVID was a problem anyone should worry about. Now, as the president has protested voting irregularities, liberals' first response was to dismiss and ridicule such claims as the rantings of a madman.

The next argument claims a lack of proof. "There is no evidence that anything like this happened!" This is the stage where liberals pack cable news panels with so-called experts who all agree that, while plausible, there is no evidence to back up the president's allegations; therefore he is wrong. This "consensus" argument is increasingly used by the left as a standalone position on any issue. Basically, If everyone on a CNN panel agrees with Democrats, then that proves their position to be fact.

As evidence is revealed that verifies President Trump's allegations, the left falls back to skirmishing arguments about alternate explanations for the evidence. "OK, something happened, but it doesn't mean what he claims!" This part of the process is made up of separate arguments over individual facts backing the president's claims. It continues until the collective evidence makes it impossible for them to deny what occurred.

Once forced to admit, the left falls back to claims that the president's concerns are unwarranted because the problem is insignificant. "OK, so it did happen. But it didn't affect anything." As with Spygate, when substantial evidence of voter fraud is exposed, liberals will dig in with claims it is irrelevant to the outcome.

The final step in this process is admission that it occurred, but claims it is justified. "OK, it was significant, but he deserved it!" With the Obama administration's spying on the Trump campaign, Democrats ultimately argued the spying was justified by claiming Donald Trump was somehow working with Russians. Look for liberals to deflect evidence of voter fraud by claiming their fraud was only in response to cheating or "voter suppression" by Trump supporters.

As the 2020 election results are litigated, look for Democrats to create chaos in the legal process. Lincoln Project this week tweeted the names, addresses and pictures of individual attorneys on President Trump's legal team for liberals to harass or terrorize. Another Twitter user claims to have a client list of the law firms representing the Trump campaign and openly discussed ideas for mass harassment to force them to pressure the firms to quit work on the case. Democrats also may demand one or more Supreme Court justices recuse themselves from election cases, claiming a conflict of interest, bias or some other reason to manipulate the court into a perceived Democratic advantage. Democrats are also likely to file their own lawsuits in one or more states if a recount, audit or court ruling results in President Trump winning that state. More created chaos.

Sadly, the truth is never a concern in these national discussions, but rather what Democrats can get away with. The left has transformed American life into an exhausting, never-ending courtroom drama where every fact of every news item is fiercely contested to manipulate the outcome to benefit Democrats. As with every other interaction with Democrats during his first term, President Trump and his supporters must stay the course, ignore the rage from Democrats, focus on facts and not be distracted or bullied into submission by the leftist smear machine.