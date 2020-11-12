Dems finally offended at Nancy Pelosi's freezer of gourmet ice cream, 6 months late

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – In the spring of this year, during our horrible pandemic, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi gave a "look at my $25,000 freezer full of gourmet ice cream," late-night interview, to Stephen Colbert. Now, some 6 months later, Nancy's fellow Democrats are suddenly offended by her tone-deaf, pretentious performance.

Progressive groups slammed Nancy Pelosi in their post-mortem on the 2020 election for "showing off" her expensive freezers full of premium Jeni's ice cream.

They pointed out, The Trump reelection campaign parlayed Pelosi's appearance into an ad portraying the speaker as elitist by juxtaposing Pelosi showing her freezer full of ice cream with headlines that Americans were waiting for "hours" at food banks.

