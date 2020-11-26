Diversity officer: '1st Amendment 'excuse' is out' regarding offensive speech

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- In a recent interview with the student paper, the chief diversity officer at Georgia Southern University said that the “First Amendment excuse is out” when it comes to dealing with insensitive and racist speech.

The George-Anne’s Andy Cole prompted TaJuan Wilson by discussing a blackface incident from June: The university did not rescind the admission of a student who had donned black makeup, scrawled the N-word on his forehead and posted a pic on social media.

“You know, a lot of students take issue with the words Georgia Southern uses—the First Amendment excuse,” Cole told Wilson. “A lot of students feel that all Georgia Southern says is, ‘Well, we respect the right to the First Amendment.’”

