Dominion server crashes during Georgia recount

Technicians to 'resolve the issue'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 30, 2020 at 9:26am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Officials in Fulton County, Georgia, said a Dominion Voting Systems mobile server crashed on Sunday, delaying a recount requested by President Trump.

"Technicians from Dominion have been dispatched to resolve the issue," Fulton County officials said in a statement reported by WXIA-TV, a local NBC affiliate. "The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has also been alerted to the issue and is aware of efforts to resolve the problem."

Fulton County officials told the outlet that a newly purchased Dominion mobile server crash was to blame. The Washington Examiner reached out to Dominion for comment.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







