Don't count out Sidney Powell just yet

By Teresa Blazewicz

A caller to the Rush Limbaugh program Monday expressed hope that the Trump campaign is still behind attorney Sidney Powell in spirit, if not directly endorsing her by name, and that its attorneys' announcement Sunday distancing themselves from Powell and her legal endeavors was merely their means of focusing their attention and limited resources on the matter at hand, namely, proving election fraud existed in numbers large enough to change the projected outcome of this year's presidential election. By issuing their statement, the Trump legal team can avoid the obligation to respond to distracting commentary spurred from Powell's explosive allegations delivered both at the Thursday press conference and over this past weekend on various news outlets, while also freeing up Powell to pursue justice, unhindered from any real or perceived encumbrances brought on by Republican Party loyalty. This caller is not alone in her assessment.

Given the explosiveness of Sidney Powell's charges and her calculated delay in providing the media with substantive evidence, it is predictable that the political pundits and inside-the-beltway types would be feverishly advising Trump and his legal team to distance their legal efforts from Powell, if not to disavow her allegations completely, in order to avoid the all-to-predictable onslaught of attacks launched by the media. However, anyone who watched the Trump team's legal press conference Thursday couldn't have missed the glint of light in Rudy Giuliani's eyes and his apparent affirmation of Powell's comments evidenced by a spontaneous, albeit awkward, offer of a handshake to Sidney Powell after she delivered her initial remarks. Giuliani's gesture was an unmistakable show of unity, camaraderie and admiration for the pull-no-punches, out-and-out delivery of election fraud accusations laid out by Powell moments earlier.

Curiously, it was only after the severe blowback from the press conference voiced across various media sources and a phone call appearance with Mark Halperin and Rob Schmitt on Newsmax TV Saturday, where Sidney Powell directly accused Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia of profiting from the implementation of the allegedly fraudulent Dominion voting systems, that the Trump legal team delivered a terse and cryptic statement late Sunday evening distancing themselves from the renowned attorney. Powell's recent public statements have sparked a consistent media barrage of attacks bringing out political pundits and party loyalists alike, from conservative Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson to former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, all demanding that Powell back up her assertions with substantive evidence available to the general public. Unperturbed, Powell has been keeping her cards close to the vest and will presumably not be goaded into detailing her legal strategy only to have the opposing side tear her case apart by manipulating or intimidating her witnesses before she can even present in court.

While pundits across the political spectrum may not be satisfied with this explanation, they will just have to sit back and tighten their belts. Any serious person who has listened to Sidney Powell or witnessed a media appearance from her during this past week can hardly doubt her sincere belief in the veracity of the corruption claims that have been brought to her attention. By distancing themselves from Powell, the Trump legal team allows her the freedom to pursue these allegations of corruption across party lines.

Sidney Powell is a serious lawyer who has poignantly stated that she never says anything she cannot prove, and who has had, up until this moment, a generally unassailable reputation. In this case, Powell is out for good old-fashioned American justice, regardless of party affiliation, stating, "I certainly cannot unsee what I have seen, and I'm going to make sure everybody else knows what I have seen, too. We have to hold our government institutions accountable … and it does cut across both political parties."

It's these relentless pursuers of justice, free from party loyalty and willing to expose corruption regardless of whom it implicates, that are most terrifying to the inside-the-beltway party loyalists. It's these brave individuals that are most viciously attacked by the media and other prominent and esteemed party experts and political analysts. In this case, the whole Washington establishment has joined the "throw Powell overboard" bandwagon. Before counting Sidney Powell out, think back to the last time the whole political establishment united across party lines to disavow a determined and indomitable political force. It was the year 2016, and that force was Donald J. Trump. We all know how that scenario played out.

Teresa Blazewicz studied philosophy and political science at Catholic University of America after which she worked as a paralegal for Westlaw and HMSHost. In her spare time, she occupies herself by coaching gymnastics, making jewelry and capturing timeless moments of natural beauty using her Canon EOS Rebel T5. You can follow her work on Instagram @littleflowerphotos.