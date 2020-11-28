President Trump and his White House press office have been the targets of considerable belligerence during his four years in office, and he was in no mood to take any more of it on Thanksgiving evening.

"Don't talk to me that way. You're just a lightweight. I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way," he told Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason.

The reporter had interrupted Trump after the president was asked whether or not would concede if the Electoral College declared Joe Biden the next president.

See Fox News video of the exchange:

TRENDING: Employees melt down after learning company is publishing prominent conservative Jordan Peterson's book: Report

"Don't talk to me that way. You're just a lightweight. I'm the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way."@realDonaldTrump tears into a reporter who snapped at him to "just answer the question or don't" before moving on. pic.twitter.com/AMd8GQ7JU1 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 27, 2020

Trump said that if the Electoral College elects Joe Biden, "they made a mistake, because this election was a fraud."

He pointed out election anomalies he is challenging in lawsuits in several swing states.

Should journalists speak disrespectfully to any president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (13 Votes)

Newsweek reported the video clip had been viewed 8 million times in less than 24 hours.

Another reporter followed up, asking Trump if he would concede and leave the White House if the Electoral College formally elected Biden.

"Certainly, I will," he said, "and you know that."

"But I think that there will be a lot of things happening between now and the 20th of January, a lot of things," he said. "Massive fraud has been found."