Login
SECTIONS
U.S.WND
P Share Print

'Don't ever talk to the president that way!'

Trump blasts reporter after repeatedly interrupting

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published November 27, 2020 at 7:18pm
P Share Print

President Donald J. Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, en route to Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Trump and his White House press office have been the targets of considerable belligerence during his four years in office, and he was in no mood to take any more of it on Thanksgiving evening.

"Don't talk to me that way. You're just a lightweight. I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way," he told Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason.

The reporter had interrupted Trump after the president was asked whether or not would concede if the Electoral College declared Joe Biden the next president.

See Fox News video of the exchange:

TRENDING: Employees melt down after learning company is publishing prominent conservative Jordan Peterson's book: Report

Trump said that if the Electoral College elects Joe Biden, "they made a mistake, because this election was a fraud."

He pointed out election anomalies he is challenging in lawsuits in several swing states.

Should journalists speak disrespectfully to any president?

Newsweek reported the video clip had been viewed 8 million  times in less than 24 hours.

Another reporter followed up, asking Trump if he would concede and leave the White House if the Electoral College formally elected Biden.

"Certainly, I will," he said, "and you know that."

"But I think that there will be a lot of things happening between now and the 20th of January, a lot of things," he said. "Massive fraud has been found."

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×