Dow closes more than 300 points lower

(CNBC) – Stocks fell on Thursday as an increasing number of U.S. coronavirus cases raised concerns over the health of the economy heading into year-end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 317.46 points, or 1.1%, to 29,080.17. The 30-stock average fell as much as 495 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 slid 1.0%, or 35.65 points, to 3,537.01, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.7%, or 76.84 points, to 11,709.59.

Thursday’s decline left the S&P 500 just 0.8% above its Friday closing level of 3,509.44, giving back most of the gains from the vaccine rally earlier this week.

