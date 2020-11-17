Login
SECTIONS
MoneyON WALL STREET
P Share Print

Dow falls more than 150 as rally to record highs takes a breather

Sharp decline in drug-store shares and disappointing economic data

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 17, 2020 at 6:22pm
P Share Print

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as the market’s recent rally cooled off amid a sharp decline in drug store shares and disappointing economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 167.09 points, or 0.6%, to close at 29,783.35. The S&P 500 dipped 0.5% to 3,609.53, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2% to 11,899.34.

Shares of pharmacy owner CVS Health and Dow-member Walgreens Boots Alliance dropped after Amazon launched a pharmacy business, which allows free delivery of medications for Prime members. Walgreens shares dropped 9.6% and CVS lost 8.6%. Amazon shares gained 0.2%.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×