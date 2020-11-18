Dow falls more than 300 points for a 2nd day of losses as rally to records pauses

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Wednesday as the market’s recent rally to new records took a pause.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 345 points in a volatile session, after rising as much as 147 points at its session high. The S&P 500 dipped 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8%. The major averages finished the day near their session lows.

The worsening pandemic that brought on new restrictions overshadowed positive developments on the coronavirus vaccine front.

