Dow jumps more than 400 points to start November

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Monday, the first trading day of the month, as markets recovered some of the sharp losses from last week and braced for the U.S. presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 423.45 points higher, or 0.6%, at 26,925.05. The S&P 500 gained 1.2% to end the day at 3,310.24. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4% to 10,957.61.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Monday’s gains for the Dow and S&P 500 may be driven in part by easing concerns over a delayed or contested election result.

Read the full story ›