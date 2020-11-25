Dow pulls back more than 150 points after reaching 30,000 milestone

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday, taking a breather after reaching a significant milestone, while traders pored over disappointing unemployment data.

The 30-stock Dow slid about 170 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, dipped 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.4%.

Trading volumes were lighter than usual ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) only traded 32.9 million shares, less than half its 30-day average volume of 79.3 million.

