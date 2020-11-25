Login
Dow pulls back more than 150 points after reaching 30,000 milestone

'Captures the sentiment of the moment for investors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2020 at 4:08pm
(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday, taking a breather after reaching a significant milestone, while traders pored over disappointing unemployment data.

The 30-stock Dow slid about 170 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, dipped 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.4%.

Trading volumes were lighter than usual ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) only traded 32.9 million shares, less than half its 30-day average volume of 79.3 million.

