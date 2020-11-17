Dr. Scott Atlas urges Michigan to 'rise up' against governor

Responding to Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's announcement of a three-week lockdown closing colleges, high schools, workplaces and in-person dining, White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas called on citizens to protest.

"The only way this stops is if people rise up," Atlas wrote in a tweet Sunday night, citing information about Whitmer's new restrictions. “You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp.”

Whitmer responded to Atlas' tweet Sunday night on CNN, accusing him of bullying, the Washington Post reported.

"We know that the White House likes to single us out here in Michigan, me out in particular," she said. "I'm not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals."

Atlas defended his tweet against people who characterized it as a call to violence.

"Hey. I NEVER was talking at all about violence," Atlas wrote. "People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence. NEVER!!"

Michigan's Democratic attorney general, Dana Nessel, called Atlas's tweet “disappointing, irresponsible, and the reason why the United States finds itself in such desperate circumstances regarding COVID-19."

Nessel recently threatened a journalist who published evidence of vote fraud, dispatching to him a "cease and desist" letter ordering him to erase evidence leaked by poll watchers.

Michigan health officials announced Saturday the new restrictions, limiting restaurants and bars to outdoor dining, and all banning in-person high school and college classes.

Michigan Republican state Rep. Matt Maddock said Sunday that he and a number of his colleagues will work to impeach Whitmer.

"Today, myself and a growing list of Michigan Legislators have decided that @GovWhitmer has crossed the line and will be calling for #ImpeachWhitmer hearings," Maddock tweeted. "The list of violations is long and the call is overdue."

'Boy, those Flat Earthers sure don't give up'

Last month, as WND reported, Atlas reacted to Joe Biden's claim that "no serious" doctor agrees with Atlas' coronavirus strategy of loosening coronavirus restrictions for the healthy while protecting the vulnerable.

CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell noted to Biden that Atlas is "advocating young people go about their business and older people sequester."

"Nobody thinks he makes any sense," Biden responded in the Oct. 25 "60 Minutes" interview. "Nobody. No serious doc around the world."

Atlas shot back in a tweet.

"'NOBODY!' Ummm ... tell that to the 11,000+ (so far) epidemiologists and ID scientists from Harvard, Stanford, Oxford etc. who aligned with this. Boy, those Flat Earthers sure don't give up," he wrote.

WND reported last Wednesday the coronavirus adviser to Joe Biden who is advocating a national lockdown of four to six weeks argued against lockdowns in March in a Washington Post op-ed, advocating the unleash-the-healthy, protect-the-vulnerable strategy promoted by Atlas.

In his tweet last month responding to Biden, Atlas was referring to more than 11,000 experts who have signed the The Great Barrington Declaration since it was published in October.

As WND reported, the petition organized by professors Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard, Dr. Sunetra Gupta of Oxford and Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya of Stanford states that as "infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection."

A recent study published in the British Medical Journal found the sweeping lockdowns lead to more COVID-19 deaths and a prolonging of the pandemic than if the government were to let herd immunity build up in young populations, the National Post of Canada reported.

The researchers did a reanalysis of data modeling used by the U.K. government as guidance for implementing blanket lockdowns.

They concluded that that while strict public health measures bring cases down, the number of deaths rise in the long run.

The authors described the lockdown model as a postponement of the pandemic.

The CDC in September issued new estimates that showed people under 50 years infected by COVID-19 have nearly a 100% survival rate. It broke down to a 99.997% survival rate for 0-19; 99.98% for ages 20-49; 99.5% for 50-69; and 94.6% for those over 70.

Those who died of coronavirus, according to the CDC, had an average of 2.6 comorbidities, meaning more than two chronic diseases along with COVID-19. Overall, the CDC says, just 6% of the people counted as COVID-19 deaths died of COVID-19 alone.

The World Health Organization said in early October it estimated 10% of the world's population has been infected, meaning that by the U.N. body's own account, the infection fatality rate for COVID-19 is only 0.13%. That's a little more than one-tenth of 1%, which the WHO says is the rate for the seasonal flu.

The WHO's estimate in March of a death rate of 3.4% sparked panic worldwide, fueling the catastrophic lockdowns.