Drinking coffee or tea from paper cups may be 'seriously' bad for your health

(STUDY FINDS) -- KHARAGPUR, India — For many people, the day doesn’t start until they have their first cup of hot coffee. No matter what you drink to warm yourself up on a chilly morning, a new study finds the cup you choose could be a serious health hazard. Researchers in India reveal drinking coffee and other hot beverages from paper cups can release tens of thousands of potentially harmful plastic particles into your drink.

“In the 15 minutes it takes for coffee or tea to be consumed, the microplastic layer on the cup degrades. It releases 25,000 micron-sized particles into the hot beverage,” lead study author Dr. Sudha Goel explains in a statement to SWNS.

“An average person drinking three regular cups of tea or coffee daily, in a paper cup, would end up ingesting 75,000 tiny microplastic particles which are invisible to the naked eye.”

