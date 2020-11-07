Election Day validated the America First agenda

The 2020 election resoundingly validates President Trump's America First agenda.

That fact is incontestable however the contested vote counts are resolved.

What are those policies?

Bring jobs and industries back to America. End our reliance on communist China and the cheap foreign labor of "global supply chains." Buy American and hire American. Do what's good for American citizens rather than pursue the goal of a borderless world.

Economic nationalism instead of globalism. Reject the heresy of free trade and defend Americans workers and businesses against the predations of a global corporate oligarchy.

TRENDING: Tom Fitton: Trump won Tuesday according to federal election law

Restrict immigration to end the downward pressure on Americans' wages.

National sovereignty instead of submission to the alphabet soup of transnational authorities such as the WTO, WHO, G20, OECD etc.

Rule by elected representatives rather than by a permanent state bureaucracy and judges accountable to no one.

Ending the military adventurism of endless wars that drains our blood and treasure and destroys tradition cultures here and abroad.

Rebuild America rather than embark on nation-building projects around the world.

Break up monopolies that control our media, technology and economy and has an undue influence over our society and government.

Reject the neo-Marxist ideology of race and gender identity. Stand up for American national identity, Western civilization, Judeo-Christian culture and traditional values of God, personal responsibility and inalienable rights granted by our Creator, not the government.

It was under this banner that record numbers of blacks, Latinos, union members and blue-collar Americans marched to the polls and voted GOP, many for the first time.

Trump's historic victory in Florida is a case in point.

Some 55% of Florida's Cuban-Americans, 30% of Puerto Ricans and 48% of "other Latinos" backed Trump, according to exit polls.

At the same time, about 26% of black men who had a high school diploma or less supported Trump, as did 22% of black men with bachelor's degrees and 20% of black men with advanced degrees. Some 1 in 3 black men living in the Midwest also voted for him – many of whom are likely to be union members.

They rejected the poison of ethnic and gender identity, open borders and permanent government dependency the increasingly radical Democratic Party is peddling.

President Trump's America First agenda remade the GOP into the party of working people rather than the country club set. The Democratic Party is now the party of professionals – financiers, academics, tech entrepreneurs and credentialed elites.

Even as some had doubts about his person quirks, the American people validated Trump's America First vision on Nov. 3.

There is no going back to the status quo ante in the Republican Party no matter how much Paul Ryan and his neoliberal friends may try.

And try they will.