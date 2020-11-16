Ethnic-studies curriculum frames Jews in terms of 'white privilege'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The California Department of Education has revised its ethnic studies curriculum following various racial/ethnic interest group complaints, making “dozens of wording changes” and adding lessons on Pacific Islanders and Japanese- and Korean-Americans.

According to EdSource, groups weren’t happy with how the curriculum had been “too polemical in presenting racial struggles.” They also wanted more about their “achievements and history.”

But Joanne Jacobs notes Jewish groups remain unsatisfied as the revisions frame them in terms of “white privilege.”

