Ethnic-studies curriculum frames Jews in terms of 'white privilege'

'Many Jews with light skin identify with the idea of white-presenting'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 15, 2020 at 7:28pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The California Department of Education has revised its ethnic studies curriculum following various racial/ethnic interest group complaints, making “dozens of wording changes” and adding lessons on Pacific Islanders and Japanese- and Korean-Americans.

According to EdSource, groups weren’t happy with how the curriculum had been “too polemical in presenting racial struggles.” They also wanted more about their “achievements and history.”

But Joanne Jacobs notes Jewish groups remain unsatisfied as the revisions frame them in terms of “white privilege.”

Read the full story ›

