Eyewitness confirms plan to backdate ballots so they count

President Trump has warned repeatedly about vote fraud through mail-in ballots this presidential election.

Now an eyewitness has gone on video to confirm it's actually happening.

According to the whistleblower, a man who describes himself as a postal employee in Michigan, one of several states where anomalous vote tabulating has raised concerns about the election integrity, there's fraud in the mail-in voting system.

The report comes from James O'Keefe of Project Veritas:

BREAKING: Michigan @USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors: Back-Date Late Mail-In-Ballots As Received November 3rd, 2020 So They Are Accepted “Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with YESTERDAY'S DATE & put them through"#MailFraud pic.twitter.com/n7AcNwpq80 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2020

The eyewitness describes working in the Traverse City, Michigan, post office, and getting instructions from his boss to collect any and all ballots found on Wednesday, November 4, so they could be backdated with the post office's stamping system to the day before, November 3, election day.

That would make them count, O'Keefe explained.

Dating them accurately would disqualify them.

"We were issued a directive this morning to collect any ballots we find in mailboxes, collection boxes, just outgoing mail in general, separate them at the end of the day so that they could hand stamp them with the previous day's date. Today is November 4th for clarification."

He identified his boss as Jonathan, and when O'Keefe called him to ask questions, that person hung up on O'Keefe.

O'Keefe explained, "So, 8 p.m. election day, November 3rd, the court of appeals ruled ballots have to be received by that time. And what were you told?"

"To separate them today, so they can mark them with yesterday's date and send them through the express system to wherever they needed to go," the whistleblower said.

Asked what made him come forward, the whistleblower said, "That's sketchy. I don't like sketchy. It screams corruption. Also, knowing the post office's leanings politically it didn't seem quite right."

Michigan is, in fact, one of the contested election results that could determine the presidential race. There, like in several other states, "sketchy" activities have been reported regarding vote-counting and the ballots.

Trump has repeatedly criticized mail-voting procedures as being open for fraud. The GOP has opposed the vast expansion of mail voting in several states this election season.

It has been promoted by Democrats in state and national offices.

The Gateway Pundit reported it has found "numerous instances of blatant voter fraud in Michigan."

"Workers at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center are now covering the windows to prevent any transparency during the vote counting process. Fox News reporter Matt Finn tweeted a video of the windows being blocked out, writing that the situation is 'growing more heated,'" the report said.