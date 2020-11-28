'F-- off' if you don't like Oscar diversity quotas

(DAILY WIRE) – Anybody who has issues with the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) instituting new diversity quotas in order to qualify for Best Picture can "f*** off," according to "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg.

Speaking with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast about his new film "Palm Springs," Samberg said that Academy's diversity requirements are loose enough to allow for artistic freedom.

"The parameters if you look at them closely…you can have the 'whitest' cast in the history of cinema and still very easily meet them by just doing a few key roles behind the camera. People who have problems with it can f*** off," he said.

