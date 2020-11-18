FAA grants permission for Boeing 737 Max jets to fly

(FOX BUSINESS) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has rescinded its grounding order for Boeing's 737 Max jet, allowing the aircraft to return to the skies after certain modifications are made.

The decision follows a 20-month review after crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 passengers.

"The path that led us to this point was long and grueling, but we said from the start that we would take the time necessary to get this right," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said Wednesday. We were never driven by a timeline but rather followed a methodical and deliberate safety process...that only took 20 months to complete."

