Federal judge orders Georgia voting machines protected

A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to block plans to wipe or reset voting machines used in three counties in the state.

The 10-day temporary restraining order by U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. came following a hearing on Sunday in a case brought by Republicans alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

The state officials, the defendants in the case, "are hereby ENJOINED and RESTRAINED from altering, destroying, or erasing, or allowing the alternation, destruction, or erasure of, any software or data on any Dominion voting machine in Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee Counties," the ruling said.

The judge is giving the defendants until Wednesday afternoon "to file a brief setting forth in detail the factual bases they have, if any, against allowing the three forensic inspections."

The Trump campaign and others, including attorney Sidney Powell, have filed cases in other swing states. Further, the Media Research Center has shown that the establishment media and social media assisted Biden, with millions of Biden voters admitted they wouldn't have voted for the Democrat if they had been aware of stories that had been ignored or underreported.

Politico reported the Georgia hearing "seems to have focused on claims that the election results in Georgia were wildly inaccurate due to use of machines from a leading vendor of voting equipment — Dominion Election Systems."

One allegations is that Dominion machines were, or at least could have been, hacked to switch votes from President Trump to Joe Biden.

The defendants in the lawsuit had argued that the counties – not the state – were responsible for the machines, and the plaintiffs said they could amend the complaint to specify that.

The report said: "Batten’s nighttime order came after confusion earlier Sunday when one of Powell’s co-counsels, Georgia attorney Lin Wood, posted on the internet what he described as two other orders issued by the judge. In those directives, Batten initially appeared to impose a statewide ban on clearing voting machines, then said he couldn’t do that because of the issue about the counties not being named as defendants in the suit."

Powell's team has sued in both Georgia and Michigan, based on statements from experts and witnesses that Biden's apparent victory were the result of implausible vote totals. For example, there have been claims that hundreds of thousands of votes for Biden were recorded at once while President Trump got none.

Right Journalis noted Fulton County officials said in a statement that Dominion technicians were "dispatched" to resolve a server crash.

But witnesses allege the servers didn’t crash and that the server was removed.

Kyle Becker, an independent journalist and former associte producer and writer at Fox News tweeted: "If you’re in Georgia you need to contact your state rep and Senator and convene a special session of your congress like NOW? You need to get to the bottom of this and fast?!"