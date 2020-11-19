Forced vaccination law in Denmark abandoned after public protests

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A law in Denmark that would have given authorities the power to forcibly inject people with a coronavirus vaccine has been abandoned after nine days of public protests.

The 'epidemic law' would have handed the Danish government the power to enact mandatory quarantine measures against anyone infected with a dangerous disease, but it was the part about vaccinations that caused the biggest uproar.

"The Danish Health Authority would be able to define groups of people who must be vaccinated in order to contain and eliminate a dangerous disease," reports the Local. "People who refuse the above can – in some situations – be coerced through physical detainment, with police allowed to assist."

