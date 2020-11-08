SECTIONS
EducationSEXTRA CREDIT
P Share Print

Former Alabama substitute teacher admits to having sex with 2 students

Sentenced to 2 years in state prison followed by 3 years of supervised probation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 7, 2020 at 8:14pm
P Share Print

(NEW YORK POST) A former substitute teacher in Alabama has pleaded guilty to having sex with two high school students, according to a report.

Whitley Mizzell, 32, who previously taught for St. Clair County Schools, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of performing a sex act or deviant sex act with a student, according to court documents cited by the Daily Home.

Mizzell, of Ragland, was sentenced by a judge to a split 10-year term, beginning with two years in Alabama state prison followed by three years of supervised probation.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×