Former U.S. Attorney: Statistical analysis will 'prove' election fraud

Former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova says the 2020 presidential election results are simply "not believable," citing statistical analysis that will prove the fraud in court.

"We have statisticians and mathematicians going over the returns that are in and now available," he said in an interview Thursday with Newsmax TV's Grant Stinchfield. "What they are doing is they are going to show that the anomalies are so out of bounds that the results are not believable."

DiGenova, who runs a Washington, D.C., law firm with his high-profile lawyer wife Victoria Toensing, said there is statistical analysis by expert witnesses that is "admissible in court to prove that there was fraud."

Toensing pointed out that in key battleground states where President Trump's campaign is challenging the outcome, "not one Republican" was allowed to observe the voting and counting process.

The two are assisting the president's legal team.

DiGenova said that at the news conference Thursday in Washington, Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis "provided ample evidence."

"Now what is evidence?" he said. "Evidence is people saying something that they saw."

Giuliani, he said, "went through a series of affidavits, sworn statements about what people saw by way of corruption, the voting and counting process in Michigan and in other states."

"The notion that [a reporter] can get up and say that there was no evidence presented ... she's a disgrace to journalism or what's left of it," said diGenova.

Giuliani said Thursday the nation "cannot allow these crooks – because that's what they are – to steal an election from the American people."

"They elected Donald Trump. They didn't elect Joe Biden. Joe Biden is in the lead because of the fraudulent ballots, the illegal ballots that were produced and that were allowed to be used after the election was over," he said.

Giuliani said that in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona "we more than double the number of votes needed to overturn the election, in terms of provable illegal ballots."

For four years, diGenova was U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., supervising federal criminal and civil investigations into international drug smuggling, public corruption, espionage, insider trading, tax fraud, extradition, RICO, export control and international terrorism.

Toensing is an internationally known expert on white collar crime, terrorism, and national security and intelligence matters.

As deputy assistant attorney general in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Justice Department from 1984-1988, she established the DOJ's Terrorism Unit. She managed the federal government's efforts to bring to justice the terrorists responsible for the hijacking of TWA 847, the bombing of Pan Am 830 and the takeover of the cruise ship Achille Lauro.