Login
SECTIONS
MoneyNEWS WARS
P Share Print

Fox tumbles as Trump urges followers to turn away

Rumors swirl about rival offering

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2020 at 12:42pm
P Share Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Shares of Fox Corp., the corporate parent of Fox News and many of Rupert Murdoch's remaining media assets following the sale of most of his entertainment business to Disney, are sliding Thursday after President Trump urged viewers to abandon Fox.

In a tweet, Trump essentially blamed the network for the election results, and argued that the network "forgot what made them successful."

Trump's twitter feed was filled with retweets of viewers complaining about Fox's coverage and saying they would be migrating to Newsmax.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Fox tumbles as Trump urges followers to turn away
Over 20 million Americans remain on jobless benefits
Tech entrepreneur flees California for Texas
Deutsche Bank proposes a 5% 'work from home' privilege tax
Warnock campaign mum on his church's praise for Castro
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×