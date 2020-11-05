SECTIONS
France places parts of country on high alert for bird flu

Requires poultry farms to keep animals indoors or install protective netting

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2020 at 1:45pm
(REUTERS) – France is putting part of the country on high alert for bird flu after cases of the disease were reported in western Europe since last month, the government announced on Thursday.

Around half of France’s administrative departments will be classed as high risk, while the rest of the country will be on medium alert, the government said in a decree published in its official journal.

The high alert level notably requires poultry farms to keep animals indoors or install protective netting to prevent contact with wild birds that spread the disease.

