Franklin Graham: Vote against 'demonic' agenda in Georgia election

Evangelist Franklin Graham is urging Georgia voters to reject the "demonic-driven abortion agenda" of the Democratic Party and vote for life in the two elections that will determine the majority in the U.S. Senate.

Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue faces challenger Jon Ossoff in one race, and incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Raphael Warnock in the other.

Graham was responding to Planned Parenthood's praise of Warnock. The abortion-industry giant called him a champion for reproductive rights.

"Truthfully translated, that means Raphael Warnock champions the killing of babies in the safety of a mother’s womb through abortion," Graham wrote on Facebook.

TRENDING: Flashback: HBO's John Oliver called electronic voting machines 'completely insane' in 2019

"I hope the church and all Georgians will see through this demonic-driven abortion agenda," he said. "This is not just a political issue, it is a moral and biblical issue. We need leadership in our nation that sees the wisdom in defending life."

Noting the impact of the race on the whole nation, he urged Americans to join him "in praying that candidates who support life – note the murder of babies in the womb – will be elected."

Graham, the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, noted Warnick tweeted he supports "reproductive justice."

"Justice? What an ironic term to use. Abortion represents the biggest, most significant INJUSTICE of our time in history—genocide of entire masses of babies. "

Is the Democrats' agenda 'demonic'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (31 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Graham, in his Facebook post, provided a link to a Washington Times report about former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson, who criticized Warnock, explaining abortion is "not justice."

Watson, who played for the University of Georgia before going pro, responded after Warnock said, "I will always fight for reproductive justice."

"Equal access to kill a son or daughter is NOT justice," wrote Watson, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. "JUSTICE is the equitable distribution of punishment AND protection."

The NFL star retired earlier this year and now is involved in the pro-life movement, working as executive producer of the 2020 documentary “Divided Hearts of America."