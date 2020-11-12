Login
Gallup poll: Fewer than half likely to comply with COVID-19 lockdown

Those willing to stay home fell along a political divide

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2020 at 1:47pm
(NEWSMAX) – Americans are less likely to comply with another coronavirus lockdown than they were in the spring, with fewer than half saying in a new poll that they're very likely to stay home this time around, according to a new Gallup Poll released as record numbers of cases skyrocket nationwide.

In the poll, taken between Oct. 19 and Nov. 1, 49% of respondents said they'll be very likely to stay home for a month if it's recommended after an outbreak in their communities, reports CNN. This is down from 67% in the spring.

Another 18% said they are somewhat likely to comply, but a third said they are not likely to obey lockdown orders.

